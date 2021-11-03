Delhi Govt. restarts free coaching for entrance exams

15,000 students have applied for the scheme, says Minister

The Delhi Government has restarted a scheme under which students can get free coaching for various competitive exams at private coaching centres if the annual income of their families is less than ₹8 lakh.

A total of 15,000 students have applied for Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, and all the available seats for the scheme have been filled, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Tuesday. The classes will begin soon, he added.

The scheme, which was started in 2018, was discontinued in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the city.

To get the benefits, a student should have passed Classes X and XII from a Delhi school and should meet the eligibility criteria of the competitive exam he/she is preparing for. The scheme is available for JEE, NEET, CLAT, Civil Services, banking, railways, SSC and other competitive exams and a stipend of ₹2,500 is also given to each student, apart from the course fee, to meet the travel expenses.

“The Government has made arrangements and issued notices in newspapers for reopening of offline coaching classes. Under the scheme, 15,000 talented students of Delhi have enrolled themselves with the 46 empanelled institutes,” the Minister said.

A student can register for the scheme at the institute from where he/she takes coaching. If that institute is not one of the 46 empanelled coaching centres, then the Government will give the student up to ₹1 lakh if found eligible and ₹40,000 for extra subjects.

Mr. Gautam said certain big institutes like Vajiram for Civil Services, or FIITJEE and Aakash for engineering and medical exams are not on the list. “They did not participate even after we requested,” he said.

When asked why the scheme was discontinued, a Government source said, “We stopped it in 2020 as all the coaching centres were shut due to the pandemic. Monitoring was difficult for online classes and also, many of the students who fell under the scheme did not have internet facilities.”

The list of empanelled coaching centres can be accessed on scstwelfare.delhigovt.nic.in.