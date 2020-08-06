Delhi govt. resends proposal toopen hotels and weekly markets

New Delhi

Despite L-G’s earlier no, govt. thinks reopening them key to economic recovery

The Delhi government on Thursday resent a proposal to open hotels and weekly markets in the city to the Lieutenant Governor, according to the authorities. The government has also requested to open gymnasiums in the city.

The fresh proposal was sent by Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot.

On July 31, L-G Anil Baijal had rejected the Delhi government’s proposal to allow hotels and weekly markets to open.

According to the Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, gymnasiums and yoga institutes were also allowed to open from August 5, but no order regarding it has been issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) headed by the L-G.

The situation in Delhi is improving as the number of active cases is decreasing every day. The Delhi government has the right to decide the unlock guidelines as per the Central government’s norms, an official statement said.

“Since the time, the L-G rejected our recommendation [to open up these sectors last week], there has been a huge public uproar. The entire Delhi now wants to work towards its economic recovery. Delhi should not be stopped. The Capital showed the way to the country to tackle COVID-19. It will now show the way for economic recovery also,” the Minister said in the proposal.

“I would urge that considering the improved COVID-19 situation and the sentiments of Delhiites, we should open up these sectors. Also, it has been a week now since our recommendation was rejected by the L-G. We urge the L-G to reconsider his decision,” he added.