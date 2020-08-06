Delhi

Delhi govt. resends proposal toopen hotels and weekly markets

Vendors have resumed operation at Janpath Market in New Delhi.

Vendors have resumed operation at Janpath Market in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: R_V_Moorthy

The Delhi government on Thursday resent a proposal to open hotels and weekly markets in the city to the Lieutenant Governor, according to the authorities. The government has also requested to open gymnasiums in the city.

The fresh proposal was sent by Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot.

On July 31, L-G Anil Baijal had rejected the Delhi government’s proposal to allow hotels and weekly markets to open.

According to the Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, gymnasiums and yoga institutes were also allowed to open from August 5, but no order regarding it has been issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) headed by the L-G.

The situation in Delhi is improving as the number of active cases is decreasing every day. The Delhi government has the right to decide the unlock guidelines as per the Central government’s norms, an official statement said.

“Since the time, the L-G rejected our recommendation [to open up these sectors last week], there has been a huge public uproar. The entire Delhi now wants to work towards its economic recovery. Delhi should not be stopped. The Capital showed the way to the country to tackle COVID-19. It will now show the way for economic recovery also,” the Minister said in the proposal.

“I would urge that considering the improved COVID-19 situation and the sentiments of Delhiites, we should open up these sectors. Also, it has been a week now since our recommendation was rejected by the L-G. We urge the L-G to reconsider his decision,” he added.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2020 10:52:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-govt-resends-proposal-toopen-hotels-and-weekly-markets/article32288548.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story