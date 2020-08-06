Delhi govt. resends proposal toopen hotels and weekly markets

The Delhi government on Thursday resent a proposal to open hotels and weekly markets in the city to the Lieutenant Governor, according to the authorities. The government has also requested to open gymnasiums in the city.
The fresh proposal was sent by Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot.
On July 31, L-G Anil Baijal had rejected the Delhi government’s proposal to allow hotels and weekly markets to open.
According to the Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, gymnasiums and yoga institutes were also allowed to open from August 5, but no order regarding it has been issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) headed by the L-G.
The situation in Delhi is improving as the number of active cases is decreasing every day. The Delhi government has the right to decide the unlock guidelines as per the Central government’s norms, an official statement said.
“Since the time, the L-G rejected our recommendation [to open up these sectors last week], there has been a huge public uproar. The entire Delhi now wants to work towards its economic recovery. Delhi should not be stopped. The Capital showed the way to the country to tackle COVID-19. It will now show the way for economic recovery also,” the Minister said in the proposal.
“I would urge that considering the improved COVID-19 situation and the sentiments of Delhiites, we should open up these sectors. Also, it has been a week now since our recommendation was rejected by the L-G. We urge the L-G to reconsider his decision,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath