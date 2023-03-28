Delhi govt. rescued over 200 child labourers so far this year, HC told

March 28, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

The High Court was on Monday informed that the Delhi government has so far this year rescued more than 200 children forced into labour.

The response came during the hearing of a plea by Bachpan Bachao Andolan, which highlighted the plight of children working in illegal factories that are extremely small and stuffed with inflammable materials.

These units are no less than death traps waiting for their victims and functioning right under the noses of the authorities who have turned a blind eye, the petition stated.

The child rights NGO had moved the Delhi High Court after a factory in Sadar Bazar’s Anaj Mandi caught fire on December 8, 2019. It had claimed 45 lives, including 12 children between the ages of 12 and 18 years.

On January 11, the HC had issued directions to the Delhi government to rescue children working in such units. It added that a committee be set up in each district to inspection premises where units child labourers are employed.

‘Unprecedented success’

Advocate Prabhsahay Kaur, representing the NGO, at Monday’s hearing said there had been “unprecedented success” in rescuing child labourers from various units here since the January order.

The government rescued over 200 children and the authorities had taken action against most of the 183 complaints filed by the NGO, she added.

In a status report on the Sadar Bazar fire, the Delhi government said a compensation of ₹10 lakh each was given to the next of kin of 45 victims.

Panel in each district

“In accordance with the directions of the court, in all revenue districts, district task force (DTF) on child labour has been constituted and is functioning under the chairmanship of (the) district magistrate with members from the Labour Department, Women and Child Development Department, Police Department, Education Department, Health Department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi),” it added.

“Regular meetings of DTFs are held. NGOs working in this field including the petitioner are also invited in these meetings,” the report said.

The government stated the list of 183 locations identified by the NGO was shared with the DTFs, which took action against the units. It added that search, inspection and/or rescue action shall be completed in the next two weeks.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad granted four weeks to the Delhi government counsel to file a further status report in the matter and listed the matter for hearing on May 4.