Delhi govt. requests Centre to reduce GST on SUP alternatives

‘Drop in GST will encourage producers and consumers to switch to the alternatives’

The Delhi government on Tuesday wrote to the Central government, requesting a reduction in GST rates on raw materials used for manufacturing alternatives to single-use plastic (SUP) items.

The Centre imposed a SUP ban from July 1 on 19 items, including plastic cups, plates, spoons and knives, across the country. Many users in Delhi have been complaining that the alternatives are costlier by 50% to 100%.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said compared to bioplastics, which have an import charge of more than 40%, plastic products are subject to an import charge of 10 to 20%, therefore “increasing the purchase cost of alternatives to SUP items.”

“Industrial unions are unable to work in the single-use plastic alternatives industry in this circumstance, despite their desire,” Mr. Rai said in the letter.

The Minister added that if the government wants to encourage SUP alternatives in the country, it is important to reduce the GST rates on the alternatives and their raw materials. Doing so will encourage producers and consumers to switch to the alternatives, he said.

“Also, it will facilitate better implementation of single-use plastic ban on the ground and encourage availability of these alternatives for the 19 banned items in the supply chain,” Mr. Rai added.