Delhi govt. releases ₹100 crore to fully-funded twelve DU colleges

Published - July 22, 2024 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has released the second instalment of ₹100 crore to the 12 Delhi University (DU) colleges fully funded by it, amid allegations of financial mismanagement at the institutions.

The Delhi government had allocated ₹400 crore to the colleges in its budget for 2024-25. So far, it has released ₹200 crore in the first two instalments.

Education Minister Atishi said though many issues of financial mismanagement had come to the fore at the colleges, her government has decided that the teachers and students there “should not suffer due to the mistakes of the management”.

She said since AAP came to power in Delhi, the budget of the colleges has gone up by over three times. “In 2014-15, ₹132 crore was allocated to the colleges, which was increased to ₹400 crore this fiscal,” she said.

The 12 DU colleges fully funded by Delhi government are Acharya Narendra Dev College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, Bhaskaracharya College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College, Maharishi Valmiki College, Shaheed Rajguru College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

