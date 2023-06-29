Delhi govt. releases ₹100 crore for 12 DU colleges

June 29, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi government on Wednesday released ₹100 crore to the 12 Delhi University colleges that are fully funded by it as part of the budgetary allocation for the second quarter, Education Minister Atishi said. The government had released the first tranche of ₹100 crore in April.

The Minister said some of the 12 colleges had reported issues of financial mismanagement, for which audits are being conducted. “The Delhi government is working to ensure that the teachers receive their salaries, medical and pension benefits on time, which were delayed due to financial mismanagement,” Ms. Atishi said, threatening to take action against the errant college authorities.