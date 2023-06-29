HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi govt. releases ₹100 crore for 12 DU colleges

June 29, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi University’s Arts Faculty.

Delhi University’s Arts Faculty. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The Delhi government on Wednesday released ₹100 crore to the 12 Delhi University colleges that are fully funded by it as part of the budgetary allocation for the second quarter, Education Minister Atishi said. The government had released the first tranche of ₹100 crore in April.

The Minister said some of the 12 colleges had reported issues of financial mismanagement, for which audits are being conducted. “The Delhi government is working to ensure that the teachers receive their salaries, medical and pension benefits on time, which were delayed due to financial mismanagement,” Ms. Atishi said, threatening to take action against the errant college authorities.

Related Topics

Delhi / university / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.