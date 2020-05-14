Delhi govt. provides aid to auto, e-rickshaw drivers

The Delhi government has transferred ₹5,000 each to 1,10,093 PSV badge holders, like autorickshaw and Grameen Sewa drivers, who provide last-mile connectivity in the Capital.

The government has in the process paid a total amount of over ₹55,04,65,000 to beneficiaries, it said in a statement.

In the second week of April, the Delhi government had decided to provide one-time financial help of ₹5,000 to drivers of autos, taxis, e-rickshaws and other para-transit vehicles to tide over the financial crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leveraging technology, the Delhi government said it developed several software applications and used Aadhaar-based DBT to transfer financial assistance directly to the bank accounts of the applicants.

“In this whole process, the Delhi government ensured that no person will be required to come out of homes and stand in queues,” the statement said.

“We developed mobile-based technology and software. The PSV-batch holders applied based on their name as written in the driving licence and submitted both their driving licence and Aadhaar card,” the statement also said.

Name verification

However, in over 60,000 cases, there was a mismatch in names between driving licence and Aadhaar leading to verification issues.

All the 13 MLOs were then directed to manually cross-check and verify the names and details in the driving licence with the Aadhaar details, it said.

“This way, through mobile technology and round-the-clock efforts of the Delhi Transport department officials, we are doing the verification process. We have received nearly 1,58,000 applications,” said Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The Delhi government has, he said, also initiated the process of registration for e-rickshaw owners and permit holders of para-transit vehicles who do not have PSV badges.