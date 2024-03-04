Delhi govt presents FY25 budget with ₹76,000 crore outlay; to give ₹1,000 per month to every woman

March 04, 2024 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi’s Finance Minister Atishi presented the FY25 budget in the State Assembly on March 4 with an outlay of ₹76,000 crore, announcing the ‘Mukhyamamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ under which women aged 18 and above will get ₹1,000 per month, and asserted the government is inspired by the ideals of Ram Rajya.

In the budget tabled in the State Assembly ahead of the general elections, she also announced that the Business Blasters scheme, which was till now being implemented in schools, will now be implemented in universities and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Last year, the government had allocated ₹78,800 crore for the financial year 2023-24 and announced nine schemes as part of the G20 preparations.

The Delhi government’s budget size for 2022-23 was ₹75,800 crore and ₹69,000 crore in the preceding year.

This was the first time that Atishi presented the budget after taking charge of the finance department last year.

In her budget speech, she remembered Manish Sisodia, former Education Minister, and Satyendar Jain, former Health Minister, for their roles in shaping the education and health models in the national capital.

“This is a moment of pride that the Kejriwal government is presenting its tenth budget today. I am not just presenting the tenth budget but a picture of changing Delhi. Mr. Kejriwal came as a ray of hope. We are all inspired by Ram Rajya. We are working hard towards realising the dream of Ram Rajya,” she said.

Largest allocation to education sector

She proposed an allocation of ₹16,396 crore for the education sector and highlighted the achievements of the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government in the field.

Under the education budget, ₹100 crore has been allocated to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for training teachers, and another ₹150 crore has been proposed for the construction of new schools and classrooms.

She proposed ₹45 crore for the maintenance of existing classrooms and ₹42 crore for Schools of Specialised Excellence in the 2024-25 fiscal.

The Minister announced an allocation of ₹118 crore for sports education, ₹1,212 crore for higher education and technical education and ₹15 crore for “Business Blasters Senior”.

“The Kejriwal government will implement Business Blaster scheme in its universities and Industrial Training Institutes through ₹15 crore allocation in budget,” she added.

The government announced a budget of ₹8,685 crore for the health sector with ₹6,215 crore being proposed for hospitals to maintain good facilities.

“Under the Delhi government, there are 38 hospitals where treatment is provided free of cost to more than 81,000 OPD patients daily and 65,806 IPD patients monthly,” she said.

OPD stands for out-patient department, while in-patients department is referred as IPD.

There are 530 Mohalla Clinics in Delhi currently, where every day, 64,000 people receive free medicines, tests, and treatment.

So far, Mohalla Clinics have conducted more than seven crore OPD visits, she said.

‘Farishtey Dilli Ke’ scheme has saved the lives of 22,000 people, she shared.

The Minister announced a budget outlay of ₹6,216 crore for various schemes under the Social Welfare Department, Women and Child Development Department and SC/ST/OBC Welfare Department.

₹1,000 per month to every woman

The government announced an allocation of ₹2,000 crore for the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ for the welfare and empowerment of women from 2024-25. Under this scheme, woman above 18 years of age will get ₹1,000 per month, she said.

For a woman to become eligible under the scheme, she should be a Delhi voter, should not be availing benefits under any other government scheme and should not be an income taxpayer, she said.

According to the final electoral roll of Delhi published in January this year, there are 67,30,371 female voters in the national capital.

Atishi announced an allocation of ₹664 crore for all nutrition-related schemes.

In 2014-15, the budget for law and justice was ₹760 crore, she said.

“I am delighted to share that by 2024-25, it has increased by nearly four-fold to reach ₹3,098 crore,” she said.

The Minister announced that in 2024-25, the Delhi government will begin the construction of four court complexes in Rohini, Karkardooma, Shastri Park, and Rouse Avenue.

“These will include courtrooms, lawyer chambers, libraries, and modern facilities, totalling 250 new courtrooms. The number of people receiving free legal services through the Delhi State Legal Services Authority was 33,000 in 2016. Last year, this figure increased nearly four-fold, reaching 1.25 lakh,” she shared.

The Finance Minister announced an allocation of ₹902 crore for unauthorised colonies.

Talking about the transport sector, she said that Delhi will have over 10,000 buses in its fleet, including 80% electric buses.

She announced ₹7,195 crore for the Delhi Jal Board, ₹510 crore for induction of electric buses in DTC and cluster buses fleet and ₹500 crore for Delhi Metro.