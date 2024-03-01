Delhi Govt presents Economic Survey; State's per capita income at ₹4.61 lakh in 2023-24 up 22% in two years

March 01, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi's per capita income increased 22% in two years to ₹4.61 lakh in 2023-24, according to the latest Economic Survey presented by the State's Finance Minister Atishi on March 1.

While presenting the survey in the State Assembly, she said despite obstructions created in the functioning of the city government, Delhi witnessed a rise in per capita income.

She said the State budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented before the Assembly on March 4.

Reading out details, she said the GSDP (gross state domestic product) of Delhi at current prices during 2023-24 is likely to reach ₹11,07,746 crore, registering a growth of 9.17% from 2022-23.

The GSDP of Delhi in 2022-23 was ₹10.14 crore.

In post-Covid times, our real GSDP grew at 8.76% in 2021-22 and 7.85 per cent in 2022-23, faster than the rest of the country.

"Delhi's population constitutes 1.5% of India's population, while GSDP contributes nearly 3.9% to India's GDP," she noted. The per capita income of Delhi was ₹3,76,217 in 2021-22, which increased to ₹4,61,910 in 2023-24.

Delhi's inflation rate was at 2.81% in Jan-Dec 2023, national inflation rate was 5.65% in the same period, she said.

Delhi gives free electricity, water, health, education, bus rides for women, teerth yatras for elderly, and still has a growing economy with a revenue surplus, the Minister said.

