Delhi

Delhi govt. postpones Jan. 5 play on Ambedkar amid rising COVID-19 cases

A statue of B.R. Ambedkar inside the Parliament premises. File Image.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi government has postponed a play on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar that was to be staged from January 5 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

The government did not announce a new date.

"Delhi Govt had planned a grand show on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar from 5th January, in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, this show is being postponed in light of rising Covid cases. We shall announce a new date as soon as the situation improves," Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 249 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 13, and one death, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.43%, according to data shared by the city health department.

The city had logged 255 cases on June 13.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 180 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.29%, according to official data.

The city is witnessing an uptick in daily cases amid a jump in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2021 12:37:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-govt-postpones-jan-5-play-on-ambedkar-amid-rising-covid-19-cases/article38040993.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY