Delhi Govt. pledges to clean Yamuna by 2025

NEW DELHI

19 November 2021 01:01 IST

CM announced a six-point action plan; promises to take a dip in river before next Assembly polls

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a six-point action plan to completely clean the Yamuna and said he would himself take a dip in the river before the next Assembly elections, fulfilling a promise made by the Aam Aadmi Party in 2020.

Mr. Kejriwal said work had already started on the project and that he had set timelines for every small aspect of the project and would keep revisiting its progress every 15 to 30 days to ensure that it is completed by February 2025.

Action plan

The action plan includes building new sewage treatment plants (STP), increasing capacity of existing STPs, and rolling in new technology to make sure that pollutants do not flow into the Yamuna.

The Delhi Government proposes to carry out in situ treatment of the city’s major drains. Work to clean the Najafgarh, Barapullah, Supplementary and Ghazipur drains has started, the Government said. Other measures include diverting industrial waste.

The Chief Minister said all industrial waste will be diverted to the common effluent treating plants and promised a crackdown on industries for not sending its waste to the treatment plants.

The drainage system of JJ clusters, he said, will be connected to the larger sewer network to completely stop stormwater drains from being polluted.

The Delhi Government also proposed to connect every household to the sewer network and has identified areas where despite provisions for every house to be connected to the sewer network, waste flows into many small and big waste-carrying drains that flow into stormwater drains that ultimately ends up in the Yamuna.

“There are a lot of areas in Delhi which have the facility of a full-fledged functional sewer network. But there are also such people who haven’t taken the sewer connection and are instead disposing waste in the drains. The Delhi Government will connect each and every household to the sewer network. There will be no need of filling an application or getting the connection done yourself,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Government plans to complete desilting of the 9,225-km sewer network inside Delhi in the next six months after which any area in which the sewer line is still getting clogged by 10% or 50%, will be further cleaned so that wastewater will easily reach the STP through the sewer line for treatment.