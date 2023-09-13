ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi govt. plans energy audit of its buildings

September 13, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi said her government will identify methods to conserve energy. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi government will conduct an energy audit of its buildings, offices as well as street lights to identify the spots of excessive power use for a reduction in consumption, said Cabinet Minister Atishi on Wednesday.

City malls, plazas, hospitals, multi-storyed non-residential buildings and industrial units with a sanctioned load of 500 kilowatts and above will also be required to undergo the energy audit as per regulations of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). 

A notification regarding this will be issued by the government soon.

The Minister said the decision has been taken as the Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal government is committed to conserving every unit of electricity.

“This process involves measuring the actual energy consumption of various appliances within the buildings, comparing it with the estimated minimum energy required, and then identifying economically and technically feasible methods to achieve energy saving,” Ms. Atishi added. 

