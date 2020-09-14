Delhi govt permits gyms, yoga centres outside COVID-19 containment zones to reopen

New Delhi

Senior citizens, children and pregnant ladies told to avoid

The Delhi government on Sunday permitted gyms and yoga institutes to function in the Capital except in COVID-19 containment zones subject to strict compliance with standard operating procedure.

In an order issued late in the night, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that gymnasiums and yoga institutes will be permitted to reopen in the city, except in the containment zones, with immediate effect.

The government said that in case of violation, the owner and manager of the premises will be liable for prosecution.

The government said that persons above the age of 65, persons with co-morbidity, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 are advised not to use gyms in closed spaces. It said that in all gyms and yoga centres, minimum of six feet distance must be maintained and use of face covers and masks is mandatory while in the premises but while exercising, only a visor may be used as using a mask may cause difficulty in breathing.

The government also permitted that one weekly market per day per zone in all three Municipal Corporations except in containment zones. Earlier, the weekly markets were reopened on a trial basis.