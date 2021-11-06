Delhi Govt. passes proposal to improve electric supply infrastructure

New Delhi

06 November 2021 23:35 IST

Bare conductors will be replaced with insulated wires and overhead cables will be undergrounded.

The Delhi Cabinet has approved a policy to convert bare conductors of 11 kV into insulated conductors under which bare electrical conductor wires spread over 2,264 km of Delhi will be converted into insulated.

Bare electrical wires, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, spoil the beauty of Delhi and pose a threat to life and property due to which the Delhi Government has decided to convert bare wires into insulated cables.

The CM added that the Delhi Government is also working on undergrounding the electrical wires hanging over the streets of Delhi so that the people of Delhi can be completely safe.

Advertising

Advertising

While proposing the policy, the power department said that as the 11 kV bare electric wires passed through large parts of Delhi, all such networks were getting replaced with insulated conductors.

The Delhi Cabinet deliberated on the importance of the policy and the benefits to the public and gave its unanimous approval to the policy considering the safety of life and property of the people of Delhi, the government stated.

“As a responsible and sensitive government, it is our duty to provide safety as well as facilities to the people of Delhi at every level. In view of this, this policy has been brought forth so that the people of Delhi can be saved from the possible danger to life and property that bare conductors pose,” Mr. Kejriwal was quoted as having said.

“By converting bare conductors to insulated conductors, a monumental change will be introduced to the supply infrastructure. The Delhi government is also working on undergrounding of electric wires hanging over the streets of Delhi. This will aid the people of Delhi by making them completely safe from the danger of accidents,” he was quoted as also having said.