Delhi govt. panel suggests dust monitors at construction sites

A Delhi government-appointed committee on dust management has recommended that companies doing construction should install real time dust monitors at construction sites larger than 20,000 square metres to monitor and control pollution.

If dust pollution is high at a construction site, then the construction agency will get an automated message and will be given time to fix it. If they don't fix it within a given time, then they will be penalised, as per the recommended guidelines.

The government is expected to notify the guidelines soon, official said.

As per the recommendations, three real-time PM2.5 and PM10 monitors, one in the upwind direction and two in the downwind direction, will have to be installed by the company doing the construction at a height of 5 to 7 meters to avoid local impact at each construction sites which is larger than 20,000 square metres.

As per the guidelines, data generated by on-site monitors will be compared with data from nearest Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS).

The government will use a software to determine the difference in pollution at the construction site and the particulate level at the nearest CAAQMS.

Automated messages will be sent to the company doing the construction if the dust levels are high.

For instance, if the average hourly value of PM2.5 AND PM10 at the construction site is greater than the level at the nearest air quality monitoring station by 25%, an automated warning will be sent out to the project proponent to identify the source and take measures to control it within a “cure period” of three hours.

If not done, then depending on the delay of inaction penalty will be imposed, as per the proposal.

“Video surveillance is also necessary to know the source within the construction sites. Required number of video cameras should be installed by the project proponent to identify sources of dust,” the guidelines read.