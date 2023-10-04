Delhi govt. owes ₹130 cr. compensation to 150 farmers: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri 

October 04, 2023 04:13 am | Updated 04:17 am IST - New Delhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday accused the Delhi government of not releasing the compensation of ₹130 crore for around 150 farmers from Jasola and Madanpur villages as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Bidhuri said that despite the court’s order, the Delhi government had argued that it did not have the money in the account of the ADM/Land Execution Collector (LSC).

According to the BJP leader, 76 acres of land belonging to around 150 farmers was acquired in 1986-87 to extend 13-A Mathura Road to Kalindi Kunj. However, they have not yet been paid the compensation owed for this land. After the farmers sought legal intervention, the matter eventually reached the Supreme Court, which ruled in their favour and on April 20, 2022, ordered the government to pay the compensation.

A Saket court had in July this year issued an order to attach the immovable property of the ADM/Land Execution Collector (LSC), which was challenged by the Delhi government in the High Court. On August 16, the High Court ordered that the government make the payment in four weeks’ time. “However, the money has not yet been transferred,” said Mr. Bidhuri.

He also accused the government of hypocrisy for claiming that it is increasing farmers’ compensation even as it is refusing to pay the compensation.

No response was issued by the government on Mr. Bidhuri’s charges.

