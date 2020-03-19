Delhi govt orders schools, colleges shut till March 31

19 March 2020 14:32 IST

This directive is part of the government’s efforts to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.

New Delhi The Delhi government on March 19 ordered that schools, colleges and universities be shut till March 31 as part of efforts to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic in the capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, said exams would also be postponed and asked Delhiites to work from home “as far as possible.”

“I have directed all schools, colleges and universities in Delhi to be shut down completely both for students & staff until 31 March...All exams, including Board exams, will happen only after 31 March. I urge all Delhiites to work from home as far as possible” he stated.

The Chief Minister also shared two government orders — one each from the Health and Education departments — related to the directives.

The order from the Health Department stated that all educational institutions would remain closed till March 31, exams would be rescheduled till after the end of the month and school staff may be required to come only in case of exigency.

The Directorate of Education said all exams — including annual, board and re-examinations in violence-affected northeast Delhi — would be rescheduled till after March 31.

Mr. Kejriwal is scheduled to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to review the status of measures taken by the government to combat the coronavirus situation later on March 19.