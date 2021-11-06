Delhi Govt. orders probe into collapse of Green Park car parking

The Delhi Government has ordered an inquiry into the collapse of a part of a multilevel car parking in Green Park earlier this week and the report will be submitted within 15 days, authorities said.

The parking had been constructed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that during the construction of the parking, huge money was collected from nearby shopkeepers in the name of parking conversion charges by the BJP-ruled municipal corporation. The shops of many traders were sealed to make way for the parking space.

"Kejriwal Government will take strict action against the culprits, not tolerate wastage of taxpayers’ money. BJP ruled MCD in Delhi always weeps for lack of money, but even when they have the money, they indulge in corruption and are dishonest with public tax money. The multi-level parking of Green Park has fallen prey to the BJP-ruled MCD’s corruption," said Mr. Sisodia.

Responding to the inquiry, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Mr. Sisodia are constantly running a vicious campaign against BJP-ruled municipal corporations and the inquiry against the alleged breakdown of SDMC's Green Park car parking is part of their "mala fide campaign" to malign its image.

"South DMC Mayor has already clarified three days ago that there was just minor mechanical malfunctioning at Green Park Car Parking which was set right in a few hours but AAP leaders have been constantly trying to portray as if the Car Parking has collapsed. There has been no corruption in Green Park Car Parking construction and it is functional. The inquiry is just a waste of administrative resources by Delhi Government," he said.