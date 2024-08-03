Delhi govt. orders probe into 14 deaths at city-run shelter home; funds misused, lack of facilities, says BJP

The Delhi government on Friday ordered a magisterial probe into the death of 14 inmates at Asha Kiran, a city-run shelter home in Rohini for the “intellectually disabled”, with Cabinet Minister Atishi promising that if found, negligent behaviour “would not go unpunished”.

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena also directed a comprehensive inquiry into all shelter homes run by the Delhi government, and sought the report within a week. He also ordered a White Paper report on the homes run by the Social Welfare, Women & Child Department and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

According to official data, 25 inmates died at the shelter home since February, with 14 deaths — including a minor and six women — occurring in July alone. Reports stated that several of the deceased were suffering from health issues including lung infections, tuberculosis and pneumonia. Results of the post-mortem are awaited.

“Initial investigation revealed that many of the deceased suffered from physical problems other than intellectual disability. Fourteen deaths in a month is a very serious matter. Given this, we have immediately ordered a magisterial inquiry and a deadline of 48 hours has been given for a preliminary investigation report,” Ms. Atishi said at a press conference.

The shelter houses 980 inmates, and has round-the-clock medical care units which include six doctors, 17 nurses, and 450 caregivers, she said, adding that any detected negligence among those working at the home would be met with stringent action.

“I want to assure the people of Delhi,” she said, “that any death resulting from negligence or irresponsible behaviour will not go unpunished.”

A letter from the L-G secretariat also stated that the parents or guardians of the individuals be contacted and compensated suitably.

“The L-G has observed that this lack of sensitivity and absence of supervision points not only to dereliction of duty but is also an act of criminality against the most helpless and disadvantaged, who were entrusted to the care of the government,” the letter stated.

‘Horror home’

Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal visited the shelter home and slammed the Delhi government over its situation, terming it “horrific”.

“People who need special care are being treated like animals. It’s a horror home!” she posted on X. She added that during her visit, she had observed overcrowding and a lack of beds, and would submit a report on the matter and raise it in Parliament.

BJP workers carried out a protest outside the shelter home on Friday, with party leader Rekha Gupta stating that the crores of rupees allocated by the Delhi government to run the shelter were being “misused”.

“There is nothing in the name of facilities inside the shelter. The children are being given dirty water through tankers and there is no ambulance facility to take them to the hospital,” she said, adding that there was no nutritious food being served to the inmates either.

Apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and National Commission for Women’s Rights (NCW) also took cognisance of the issue.

The NCPCR called for immediate action and the submission of a fact-finding report within 48 hours. “It is imperative to ensure that such incidents do not recur and the safety of all children in such homes is guaranteed,” said NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, meanwhile, blamed the Aam Aadmi Party-led government for the incident after a team visited the shelter home.

The AAP government declined to issue a reply to the allegations levelled against it.

