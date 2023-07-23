Delhi govt. on high alert as Yamuna likely to breach danger mark again

July 23, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - New Delhi

The water level in the Yamuna receded below the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Saturday, but is likely to rise again by Sunday evening, according to the Central Water Commission.

Discharge of more than two lakh cusecs of water to the Yamuna from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, upstream of Delhi, is expected to increase the water level in the river and impact relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas, officials said, urging people to remain vigilant and cooperate with the authorities.

The water level of Yamuna in Delhi at 9 p.m. on Saturday was 205.04 metres and it is expected to fall to 204.95 metres by 4 a.m. on Sunday, officials said, adding that it is likely to rise to 206.7 by 6 p.m. on Sunday. Also, light rains are predicted every day in the city for the next one week.

Revenue Minister Atishi said the government is on high alert and that certain parts of Yamuna Khadar might face flooding if the water rises to 206.7 metres.

The government is fully prepared to carry out evacuation in these areas, she said, adding that to ensure the well-being of the affected residents, relief camps have been thoroughly inspected and comprehensive preparations have been put in place.

Meanwhile, a nine-year-old boy was feared drowned in the Yamuna river stretch in south-east Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, the police said on Saturday.

Boy feared drowned

The incident took place on Friday evening when Mohammad Ahsan and a friend were swimming in the river, the police said, adding that two persons standing near the river bank tried to rescue him but failed. Five policemen and four divers were deployed to trace the boy, the police added.

