Delhi govt. objects to ₹4,000 cr. demand for expressway project

The Delhi government on Friday objected to the demand of about ₹4,000 crore as its share towards the Eastern and Western peripheral expressways’ construction project aimed at decongesting traffic in the national capital.

Appearing before a Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi asked why Delhi has been saddled with 50% of the burden while Uttar Pradesh and Haryana — both who contribute to the pollution entering the National Capital — get to contribute just about a quarter each of the costs.

At a recent meeting called by the Cabinet Secretary, the project cost was divided among three States — 50% to Delhi, 25% each to UP and Haryana.

Mr. Rohatgi argued that the neighbouring two States receive commercial benefits like developing townships and collection of tolls. On the other hand, polluting vehicles are mostly from these two States. He said Delhi had already paid ₹700 crore and hence it should either get 50% of the earnings or not be asked to pay at all.

He said the initial cost of land acquisition for both expressways was ₹844 crore and it later escalated to ₹8,462.03 crore.

The Bench asked the Delhi government to file a proper application and scheduled the next hearing after two weeks.

The apex court had on October 18 directed Delhi government to release ₹1,000 crore out of its pending share of ₹3,577.52 crore as cost of land acquisition for the expressways.

While the Eastern Peripheral Expressway offers signal-free connectivity between Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Greater Noida) and Palwal, the western one links Kundli to Palwal via Manesar in Haryana.