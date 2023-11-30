HamberMenu
Delhi govt. notifies motor vehicle policy aimed at transition to EVs

Delhi Transport Minister says ‘first-of-its-kind’ scheme has a holistic approach to fight pollution

November 30, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi government on Wednesday notified the motor vehicle aggregator scheme, which mandates the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by intermediaries providing transport and delivery services.

Addressing a press conference, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the Delhi Motor Vehicles Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023 is “a first-of-its-kind step” in moving towards an environment-friendly option.

The scheme was announced in May with the intention of bringing app-based aggregator platforms under the government’s ambit to ensure the safety of commuters and to curb vehicular pollution.

It specifies timelines as per which aggregators must adopt EVs in a staggered manner and completely phase out fossil fuel-based vehicles by 2030.

According to the scheme, 10% of three-wheelers and 5% of four-wheelers in an aggregator’s fleet must be EVs. All three-wheelers must be electrified within four years and all four-wheelers within five years.

With respect to bike taxis, aggregators must change their entire fleet to EVs from the time the scheme is implemented.

“The scheme targets passenger transport, delivery service providers, and e-commerce services with a holistic approach to fight pollution,” said Mr. Gahlot.

However, the plan has found opposition from various stakeholders.

Recently, nearly 1,500 bike taxi drivers wrote to the L-G demanding that they be given the same timeline for conversion to EVs as their counterparts in delivery services.

