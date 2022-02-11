Delhi govt. notifies draft policy for delivery services to switch to e-vehicles

Cleaner future: Electric vehicles depart from a loading bay at a warehouse.

‘Move taken to reduce air pollution in the Capital’

The Delhi government on Thursday put a draft policy in the public domain under which cab aggregators, food and other doorstep delivery services in the city would have to mandatorily switch their entire fleet to electric vehicles in a phased manner.

Once the policy is notified, within three months, cab aggregators and delivery services will have to make sure that 10% of all new two-wheelers and 5% of all new four-wheelers in their fleet are electric.

By March 2023, they will have to ensure 50% of all new two-wheelers and 25% of all new four-wheelers are electric.

According to a government statement, the draft policy first notified on January 14, 2022, has now been put up in the public domain on the website http://it.delhigovt.nic.in/pis/noc/egazettes.asp, inviting suggestions and objections of the public within 60 days.

‘Forward-looking policy’

The move has been taken with an aim to reduce air pollution in the Capital, the government said.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “Delhi government will continue to engage its citizens in implementing such forward-looking policies in the fight against pollution.”

“Now that the policy has been put up in the public domain for comments, I would request everyone to be actively involved in sending their feedback and comments,” he added.