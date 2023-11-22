Delhi govt. notifies app-based premium bus service scheme

November 22, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi government on Tuesday notified the premium bus service scheme, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying he hopes that it will bring a change in people’s transit practices in the National Capital Region.

After being approved by the government on October 20, the App-based Premium Bus Aggregator scheme was cleared by Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on November 17. It is aimed at encouraging the switch from private vehicles to shared transportation for commute within the city.

The scheme will allow aggregators to have dynamic pricing of the base fare, but not below that of Delhi Transport Corporation buses. The routes of the premium buses will be determined based on the demand generated from the commuters. Aggregators will also be required to ensure the safety of women passengers and provide a rapid response mechanism.

“People will leave their cars and scooters and start travelling in buses. We worked hard in the last four years to make it true,” the CM wrote in a post in Hindi on X (previously Twitter).

Explaining the motivations behind the scheme, Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra told The Hindu, “Firstly, we wanted to bring private intra-State buses under the ambit of the government, so as to ensure safety of commuters and a better system of accountability. Secondly, we wanted to push shared transport to combat vehicular pollution.”

As per the scheme, CNG buses on-boarded by an aggregator should not be older than three years from the date of scheme being notified. It also mandates that after January 1, 2025, only electric buses can be inducted in an aggregator’s fleet.