Delhi Govt. notice to CPWD on construction ban violation

Minister inspects construction site

The Delhi Government on Wednesday issued a notice to the Central Public Works Department for allegedly violating the construction ban, imposed due to high pollution levels, for the Central Vista project, authorities said.

After inspecting the Central Vista site, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said: “We were repeatedly getting calls that despite the ban, construction activities were on in full swing at the Central Vista site. We came here today for an inspection and saw what all work was in progress at the site despite the ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi. Keeping this violation in mind, we are issuing a notice to the CPWD, asking them on what basis and on whose orders are they still operating.”

Mr. Rai said there was also a “blatant violation” of the anti-dust pollution guidelines at the Central Vista and the Government will issue another notice for it. “This will be done to ensure that all the guidelines and norms to keep dust pollution under control are followed. On the basis of their response, we will take further action. The CPWD and authorities concerned are expected to respond by tomorrow (Thursday),” he said.

From November 1-23, when air pollution had spiked in the city, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh on different polluting activities, as per official data. The highest number of inspections — 1,411— were done at construction sites.

The air quality of the city was ‘very poor’ on Wednesday and is likely to remain in the same level on Thursday. The AQI was recorded at 370 on Wednesday. Speed of local surface level winds is expected to pick up from Friday and the AQI is likely to improve sightly, said Government-run monitoring agency SAFAR.