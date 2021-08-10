‘Delhi govt. not prepared for third COVID-19 wave’

Adesh Gupta

New Delhi

10 August 2021 05:54 IST

AAP did not improve health sector: BJP

The Delhi government is not prepared for a possible third wave of COVID-19 since the city’s health infrastructure has not been improved by the AAP since it came to power, the BJP alleged on Monday.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said while Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may make tall claims of making Delhi world-class, the fact remained that only 628 new beds had been added in government hospitals since the past year.

Referring to an RTI reply, Mr. Gupta alleged that when the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Delhi, there were about 9,000 beds in city hospitals. By March 30, 2021, this number had gone up to only 10,993.

“The AAP, in its 2015 manifesto, had said the number of beds will be raised from 10,000 to 40,000. In all these years, forget 30,000 more, the Kejriwal government could not even add 700 new beds,” Mr. Gupta said.

‘False propaganda’

“The government is running on the basis of falsehood and propaganda. It had promised that as per international norms, there would be five beds available per 1,000 citizens,” the senior BJP leader said.

Mr. Gupta added the city was in for a grave crisis if the Delhi government continued with the same “laxity and negligence” shown by the Kejriwal-led government during the first and second wave of the epidemic.