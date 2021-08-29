Delhi govt. nominates three doctors for Padma awards

Panel headed by Deputy CM screened over 9,000 suggestions from public

The Delhi government has decided to recommend the names of three city doctors for the Padma awards after screening close to 10,000 suggestions received from citizens, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

The names of doctors Shiv Kumar Sarin, Suresh Kumar, and Sandeep Budhiraja have been sent to the Centre, after suggestions were screened by a panel headed by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

This year, the Delhi government had decided to only recommend names of healthcare workers. Suggestions were invited from the public, and over 9,427 responses were filed.

“These suggestions were received in respect of 740 healthcare professionals. A committed headed by Mr. Sisodia scrutinised the suggestions and selected three names,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

ILBS Vice-Chancellor

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Vice-Chancellor Shiv Kumar Sarin launched India’s first plasma bank and was instrumental in setting up the world’s first fully dedicated deemed-to-be liver university in 2010.

Over 8,000 plasma units were issued from the plasma bank. Recently, Dr. Sarin also started Delhi’s first COVID genome sequencing facility, Mr. Kejriwal said.

LNJP medical director

LNJP Hospital treated the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country under the supervision of medical director Suresh Kumar.

The hospital successfully treated a record 20,500 COVID-19 patients as well as setting up India’s second plasma bank, the CM said.

Dr. Kumar also started a unique video-calling facility to enable COVID-19 patients to interact with their families, and a genome sequencing lab at the hospital.

On being nominated, Dr. Kumar said: “I am thankful to the Delhi government for giving me this respect and for honouring my hard work. This is an honour for all the doctors of Delhi who worked tirelessly during the pandemic.”

Max Healthcare MD

Group medical director at Max Healthcare Sandeep Budhiraja was India’s first physician to use convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and played a crucial role in delivering care and treatment to COVID-19 patients in Delhi, the CM said.

Dr. Budhiraja also provided guidance to COVID-19 patients via virtual consultancy when he himself got infected with the virus. He was also involved in spreading awareness and knowledge about COVID-19 through media, the Chief Minister added.

Reacting to his name being shortlisted, Dr. Budhiraja said: “I want to sincerely thank the Delhi government for recognising the great service and sacrifices made by healthcare workers during the pandemic.”