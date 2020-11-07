Delhi

Delhi govt. nod to prosecute Umar Khalid

The Delhi government has granted Delhi Police sanction to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid in a case related to the north-east Delhi riots.

Mr. Khalid is booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“We have given prosecution sanction in all Delhi riots cases registered by the police. Now, it is up to the courts to see who are the accused,” a senior Delhi government official said.

