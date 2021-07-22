‘Delhi govt. never sought details about oxygen-scarcity deaths’

Relatives of COVID-19 patients wait in long queues to get medical oxygen in Delhi. file photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

New Delhi

22 July 2021 00:39 IST

Batra Hospital confirmed 12 fatalities due to supply shortage

With the issue of deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second COVID-19 wave snowballing into a political blame game, SCL Gupta, medical director of Batra Hospital — where 12 patients died due to oxygen shortage — said the Delhi government never sought any details related to the deaths.

On May 1, the hospital did not have oxygen for more than an hour and the 12 who died, including a senior doctor from the hospital, were undergoing COVID-19 treatment. Delhi had witnessed several deaths of COVID-19 patients “linked” to oxygen shortage in at least three hospitals during April-May.

It was only Batra Hospital that had clearly stated that the patients died as the hospital ran out of oxygen.

“The Delhi government never sought details or figures about the deaths due to oxygen shortage. If the government now asks us to give details on this, we will definitely share the information with the government," Dr. Gupta told The Hindu.

“We ran out of LMO (Liquid Medical Oxygen) at 12.15 p.m. and we received LMO supply at 1.35 p.m. In between, we had some oxygen cylinders, but they cannot support ventilators,” Dr. Sudhanshu Bankata, executive director of Batra Hospital, had said.

Dr. Gupta said on Wednesday that there was an oxygen shortage across the country and deaths also happened due to it.

“But the Centre has said that health is a State subject and the States have not given them any data on the number of deaths due to oxygen shortage. So, they are also right in a way,” he added. When contacted, a Delhi government spokesperson did not comment on the issue.

On April 24, Jaipur Golden Hospital had said 20 critically-ill patients had died overnight. The hospital “linked” the deaths to an oxygen crisis. However, the Delhi government submitted a report to the High Court in May stating the deaths were not due to oxygen shortage.

D.K. Baluja, medical director of the hospital, did not respond to calls or messages for a comment.

On April 23, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, another private hospital, said 25 severely-ill patients had died in 24 hours and that the hospital was facing an oxygen shortage. When contacted, D.S. Rana, chairman of the hospital, said the deaths were not related to oxygen shortage.

“We never ran out of oxygen completely. But many times, we did not have reserve stock,” Dr. Rana said.

Inquiry can clear doubts

Girish Tyagi, Secretary of the Delhi Medical Council, said the cause of death in such cases will not be shown as “lack or shortage of oxygen” anyways, but an inquiry could reveal whether there was an oxygen shortage that could have led to the deaths.

“The government could order a postmortem in such cases. But considering the COVID-19 situation, talking to health workers at the hospital is the only practical way,” Dr. Tyagi said.