Delhi govt. names AAP leaders for DMRC board

The Delhi government has nominated four representatives, including AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Atishi, to be appointed to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s board of directors, sources said.

This is the first time that non-bureaucrats have been nominated by the government.

Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission vice-chairman Jasmine Shah and AAP MP N.D. Gupta’s son Naveen Gupta are the two others nominated by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot as the government’s representatives, a top official said.

The board comprises 17 members, including five each from the Centre and the Delhi government. “Currently, DMRC MD Mangu Singh, and former finance secretary Ramesh Chandra are serving as Delhi government nominees,” a source said.

Mr. Gahlot did not respond to messages and phone calls. In his July 13 communication to the DMRC, the Minister did not specify why it nominated four persons when only three posts of directors are vacant. “It is not clear whether they wish to remove Mr. Singh or Mr. Chandra,” the source said.

The move comes at a time when the AAP government’s scheme for providing free ride to women in public buses and metro trains is taking shape.

The issue of free ride to women in metro trains is yet to be resolved as the DMRC has sought eight months to implement it while the AAP government wants it to be implemented before the Assembly polls scheduled early next year.