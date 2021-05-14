Delhi govt. must conduct oxygen audit: Gupta

State BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday said the Delhi government needed to learn from the second wave of COVID, especially its “critical phase” from April 20 to May 5, and conduct an oxygen audit to assess future demand as it prepares for the expected third wave of the pandemic, likely to hit the city later this year.

Though new COVID cases were going down, he said, ICU beds were still full at city hospitals. On April 20, he said, around 16,940 beds were occupied while today (Friday) around 17,800 hospital beds were occupied. But, surprisingly, the oxygen demand had drastically gone down.