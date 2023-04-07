ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi govt. moves SC against L-G’s decision on teachers’ training in Finland

April 07, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

Last month, after the L-G approved the proposal, the AAP government had alleged that the L-G’s ‘delaying tactics’ resulted in the cancellation of the training programme

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi government has pleaded before the court to issue a declaration that the Lieutenant-Governor is bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.  | Photo Credit: File

 

The AAP government has moved the Supreme Court against Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena’s approval with riders to send government teachers to Finland for training. The Supreme Court will hear the matter on April 14.

Last month, the L-G had approved the proposal to send Delhi government school teachers to Finland for training. However, the AAP government said the L-G’s “delaying tactics” resulted in the cancellation of the proposed training programme.

The Delhi government has pleaded before the court to issue a declaration that the Lieutenant-Governor is bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government has also sought the court to set aside the order dated 04.03.2023 and affirm the proposal of the SCERT, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi dated 18.10.2022,” an official statement said.

The proposal to send government school teachers to Finland for training had emerged as a major flashpoint between the AAP government and the L-G in the recent past.

The L-G had approved the proposal after sending it back twice and asking for a cost-benefit analysis.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US