Delhi govt. moves SC against L-G’s decision on teachers’ training in Finland

April 07, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

The AAP government has moved the Supreme Court against Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena’s approval with riders to send government teachers to Finland for training. The Supreme Court will hear the matter on April 14.

Last month, the L-G had approved the proposal to send Delhi government school teachers to Finland for training. However, the AAP government said the L-G’s “delaying tactics” resulted in the cancellation of the proposed training programme.

The Delhi government has pleaded before the court to issue a declaration that the Lieutenant-Governor is bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.

“The government has also sought the court to set aside the order dated 04.03.2023 and affirm the proposal of the SCERT, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi dated 18.10.2022,” an official statement said.

The proposal to send government school teachers to Finland for training had emerged as a major flashpoint between the AAP government and the L-G in the recent past.

The L-G had approved the proposal after sending it back twice and asking for a cost-benefit analysis.