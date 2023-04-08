Delhi govt. ‘misled’ HC, says L-G, asks Chief Secy. to file affidavit

April 08, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to file an affidavit in the Delhi High Court against “false and misleading” statements made by the Delhi government in a case regarding the transfer of schools for children with special needs, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

When reached for comment, AAP did not respond.

‘Perjury’

According to officials, the L-G wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying, “Such false statements by the Delhi government in the High Court amounts to defamation and perjury.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A Raj Niwas official said, “The AAP government inordinately delayed a file concerning handing over of the Social Welfare Department’s special schools for children with disability to the Education Department, and then misled the Delhi High Court on November 18, 2022, and again on February 17, 2023, saying that the file was pending with the L-G.”

The official added that the file “was deliberately kept pending with the government/Minister” and was sent to the L-G on March 28, 2023, “over four months after the High Court was misled with false assertions on two different occasions”.

L-G’s note to CM

In his note to the CM, the L-G also took “strong exception” to the allegations levelled by the CM and Power Minister Atishi about Mr. Saxena trying to stop the power subsidy in the city.

Sources said that Mr. Saxena also requested Mr. Kejriwal to advise his Ministers “to restrain from making false, defamatory statements and misleading the public”.

Hitting out at the CM, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “The Kejriwal government goes to the court over small administrative matters” only to mislead the judiciary.

ADVERTISEMENT