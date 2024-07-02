GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi govt making DCW weak, showing hostility towards women: Swati Maliwal

The AAP MP alleged that Delhi Commission For Women staff has not been paid salary for the last six months and the panel's budget has been reduced by 28.5% among other issues

Updated - July 02, 2024 01:55 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 01:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal at Parliament House premises, in New Delhi

File picture of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal at Parliament House premises, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: ANI

Former DCW chief Swati Maliwal has written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing his ministers of making the women's panel a "weak institution".

HC seeks police’s stand on Kejriwal aide Kumar’s plea against arrest in Swati Maliwal assault case

Ms. Maliwal had resigned as the chairperson of the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) following her nomination to the Rajya Sabha by the Aam Aadmi Party.

In her letter to the Chief Minister, Ms. Maliwal alleged that the DCW staff has not been paid salary for the last six months, the panel's budget has been reduced by 28.5%, the 181 helpline has been withdrawn, and no efforts have been made to fill the vacant posts of chairperson and two members.

"Ever since I resigned from the post of chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, the ministers and officers of Delhi government have opened a front against the commission.

"None of the staff has been paid salary for the last six months, the budget has been reduced by 28.5%, 181 helpline has been withdrawn and no work has been done to fill the posts of chairman and two members," Ms. Maliwal said in a post in Hindi on X.

Delhi Women and Child Development minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday said the women helpline 181 will now be run by his department and the number will remain inoperative for a few days for transition.

He said the central government plans to make it mandatory for the women's helpline to be run by the Department of Women and Child Development rather than the DCW.

In the same post, Ms. Maliwal said, "The post of a Dalit member is lying vacant for 1.5 years! As soon as I left, every possible effort was being made to make the Women's Commission a weak institution again. Why is the Delhi government showing hostility towards women? I have written a letter to @ArvindKejriwal ji seeking his reply!"

Ms. Maliwal has accused Mr. Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the chief minister's residence. Mr. Kumar is in judicial custody in the matter.

