Delhi govt. makes suggestions on draft MPD-2041

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday chaired a review meeting on the draft Master Plan for Delhi 2041. The Delhi government put forth several suggestions to the draft MPD-2041.

The government proposed that construction of multilevel parking at public parks should be allowed, affordable housing be increased and sports activities be permitted in all categories of land use, to improve public health.

The government also proposed that educational, sports and cultural coaching centres should be permitted in all types of commercial buildings. Additionally, the State government suggested that the FAR for local convenience shopping centres should be increased from 100 to 200 and FAR (floor area ratio) for commercial community centres should be increased from 125 to 250.

FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area (gross floor area) to the size of the piece of land upon which it is built.

With regard to the in-situ slum rehabilitation scheme, the government suggested that “land swapping may be allowed.”

“In case of slum rehabilitation requirement, if the developer entity has a different site with different land-use and developer entity uses that different land use site for in-situ slum rehabilitation construction, then the developer entity shifts the slum dwellers to this site and gets the old slum site vacated. In such a situation, land use of the different land use site, used for slum rehabilitation requirements should apply on the vacated slum site if the developer entity wishes so,” read an official statement from the government.

To ensure increased affordable housing, the Delhi government proposed that conversion charges should not be charged in cases of EWS or affordable group housing projects, according to officials.

“Additionally, we propose that dwelling unit be increased from 200 to 500. To create maximum green public space, the government proposes an FAR Regeneration Policy where developers who surrender land for public use are incentivised by offering proportionate extra FAR,” said PWD Minister Satyendar Jain.

The Delhi Development Authority in June had placed the draft MPD-2041 in the public domain and invited suggestions and objections from stakeholders within a stipulated period of 45 days.