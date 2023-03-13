Delhi govt. launches videos of Happiness Curriculum online

March 13, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

he Delhi government’s Education Department launched a 36-episode series about its flagship Happiness Curriculum on YouTube on Sunday.

The videos are aimed at sharing the philosophy behind the curriculum with people across the world, said Education Minister Atishi. She added that the video series will enable educators across the world to help students learn to live a happy and purposeful life and serve humanity “in the truest sense”.

“Through education, we can bring positive changes in our attitude and improve our way of life,” Ms. Atishi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Emotional resilience’

Introduced in July 2018, the Happiness Curriculum attempts to build emotional resilience in children in a holistic manner.

Its main objective is to develop the skills of critical thinking and enquiry in children while also empowering them to express themselves independently and creatively.

It is taught in all Delhi government schools from nursery to Class 8.

It was developed by the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), with former Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia at the helm.

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 and by the Enforcement Directorate on March 9 in separate probes by the agencies in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy. He is currently lodged in the Tihar jail.

“The Happiness Curriculum has played a very important role in the character building and professional development of the Delhi government school teachers. Now is the time that we spread the knowledge that our teachers have received with the rest of the world,” Education Director Himanshu Gupta said.

‘A way of living’

The Delhi government will share this video series, titled “Jeevan Vidya - A way of Living”, with top universities and institutions across the world and incorporate their suggestions to enrich its Happiness Curriculum further, an official said. The videos will be released every Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and every Sunday at 9 a.m., the official added.