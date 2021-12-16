Delhi Govt. launches song celebrating Ambedkar’s life

New Delhi

16 December 2021 00:39 IST

Musical play will be organised at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from January 5

The Delhi Government on Wednesday launched a song, ‘Bhimachi Jai’, celebrating Babasaheb Ambedkar’s life and it will be the theme song of a musical play on the leader’s life being prepared by the Government, authorities said.

From January 5, the musical play will be organised at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and 50 shows will be performed in the following days.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the musical play is being organised by the Delhi Government in the 75th year of Independence so that the country can express its gratitude towards Babasaheb Ambedkar and his contribution in laying the foundation stone of modern India.

“The objective of this play is to acquaint the citizens of Delhi and the country with the life of Babasaheb, his teachings, his personality and his contribution towards the society through music, art and theatre as a joyous celebration,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that till now only in European countries, Governments used to organise plays on a largescale to ensure that the citizens and tourists recognise great personalities of their countries and their contributions. This tradition is being introduced in Delhi under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said.

The song has been composed by the music band — Indian Ocean.