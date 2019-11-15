Delhi govt launches free septic tank cleaning service in a bid to eradicate manual scavenging

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the initiation of the Mukhyamantri Septic Tank Safai Yojana — a scheme which will enable citizens to get their septic tanks cleaned for free.

The Delhi government would issue a tender for the hiring of an agency which would be assisted by officials of the Delhi Jal Board and other government agencies concerned for technologically-assisted cleaning of septic tanks.

“A helpline number will be issued on which citizens will be able to ask for the service. The government will ensure that the tender is floated within a month,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“The objective is to ensure that those forced to be a part of the manual scavenging trade do not have to put their lives at risk,” he added.

There are around 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi and around 430 have sewer lines. In rest of the colonies, people have septic tanks, which they get cleaned by hiring private parties.

Many times people die while cleaning these septic tanks and this is a big step in making Delhi clean and putting an end to sewer deaths, Mr. Kejriwal said.

The contractors or private companies that engage these people are not registered. These companies dump the sludge in drains, contaminating the Yamuna river, he added.