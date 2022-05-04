Delhi govt. launches free bus pass for construction workers

May 04, 2022 19:27 IST

They will be able to save their money and time: Sisodia

The Delhi government on Wednesday launched a ‘Free Bus Travel Pass’ scheme for construction workers to help them cut down expenses for work-related travel.

“With the free travel pass, our construction workers will be able to save their hard-earned money, time and live a comfortable life,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. He said that only a few construction workers get accommodation near their work site while many others have to travel to the site or from the outskirts of the city.

“To end travel-related woes of construction workers, the Arvind Kejriwal government has launched a Free Bus Travel Pass scheme for them. Now they will get free passes and rides to work in DTC buses across the city,” the Minister said.

He said that construction workers can register for free passes on the DTC website or at any one of the 34 registration booths set up by the construction workers’ welfare board. The passes will be issued to them shortly after registration, he said.