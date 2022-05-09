Delhi govt. launches courses to provide specialised skills to medical students

NEW DELHI:

Two new job-oriented courses were launched at the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) — B.Sc. Biomedical Science and B. Sc. Nursing.

Making the announcement, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the courses will help meet the increased demand for health care workers, specialised patient support services, and management in post-COVID situations.

“These courses will provide specialised skills to medical science students and will improve their job prospects. DPSRU will customize these courses as per the needs of the time and the syllabus will be dynamic,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that COVID-19 showed the real strengths and weaknesses of the healthcare industry in India. One of the weaknesses, Mr. Sisodia said, was the lack of expert healthcare professionals to assist doctors with specific medical technologies.

Vice-Chancellor of DPSRU, Ramesh K Goyal said that the university has tied up with Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, Dakshinpuri, as well as with some other hospitals in the Capital to ensure that each student gets the necessary field exposure while pursuing their specialisations.