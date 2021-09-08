Delhi govt. launches course to encourage entrepreneurship

NEW DELHI

08 September 2021

Programme will revolutionise education in country: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday launched the Business Blasters programme of the Delhi government that gives ₹2,000 as seed money to students of Classes XI and XII of Delhi government schools to develop an entrepreneurial mindset.

Mr. Sisodia said that the programme would revolutionise education in the country. “Business Blasters will form the foundation of a developed India. If we start Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum [EMC] and Business Blasters programme in all the schools of the country, then the day is not far when we will change the history in our textbooks that India is not a developing country but a developed country,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Minister said that the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum will make India a country of educated and capable youth. “The job for which we are preparing our children today will be done by computers in the coming years. Instead of developing the entrepreneurial mindset in children, we are just teaching maths, physics, chemistry, language, social science,” Mr. Sisoida said.

Talking about unemployment, Mr. Sisodia said that today, there are about 25 crore people who are homeless in India, lakhs of civil engineers are walking unemployed and 180 million people still go to bed hungry in the country. Youth passing out of agriculture universities are saying that they do not have work.

The biggest drawback with the education system, he said, is that we are imparting knowledge to our children but we have not inculcated an entrepreneurial mindset. “We are teaching them to work hard, making them talented but have failed to instil in them the courage to become an entrepreneur,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Micro-research project

The EMC also includes a micro-research project, under which children ask questions to five entrepreneurs and five working people related to their profession so that the children can understand the advantages and disadvantages of each profession, the Minister said.

The Minister also announced that soon, an EMC carnival will be organised with 100 top projects from Business Blasters project under the EMC at zonal and district levels where the projects started by the students will be rated by renowned successful entrepreneurs and universities. He added that children included in the top 10 projects will be directly admitted to the BBA course in NSUT and DTU.