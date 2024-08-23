Delhi govt. keeping strict vigil on mpox situation, says Bharadwaj

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday said the Delhi government was maintaining “a strict vigil” on the mpox situation and closely monitoring developments.

“We received an advisory from the Centre about four days back, and the same day, we directed the Health Department to be alert about the situation and do all necessary preparations at hospitals,” he said.

The Delhi government has directed three of the hospitals run by it to set up isolation rooms for the management of suspected and confirmed cases of mpox, officials had said on Tuesday. No confirmed cases of the virus, however, have been detected until now.

