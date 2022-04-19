Delhi govt. issues 21 notices under anti-open burning drive

The Delhi government has issued 21 notices and challans to violators under the anti-open burning campaign run by the government as part of its summer action plan to reduce air pollution, authorities said on Tuesday.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that 1,915 sites have been inspected so far under the campaign.

“The anti-open burning campaign will continue in Delhi till May 12. A total of 500 teams from 10 departments have been deployed as part of the campaign,” Mr. Rai said.

He said that they are responsible for taking immediate actions to monitor and prevent open burning incidences in Delhi.