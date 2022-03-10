Delhi govt. inaugurates Lighthouse project for marginalised youth

The centres in slum clusters will provide short-term vocational skill courses and job opportunities

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with AAP leader Atishi during the inauguration of the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Lighthouse at Kalkaji in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The centres in slum clusters will provide short-term vocational skill courses and job opportunities

To offer a chance to youth living in slum clusters in the Capital to acquire new-age skills that will help them seek employment, the Delhi government on Wednesday launched the 'Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University’s Lighthouse Centres.

These centres located in slum clusters will provide short-term vocational skilling courses as well as a plethora of employment opportunities for youth between 18-30 years of age.

First Lighthouse

Inaugurating the first DSEU Lighthouse at Kalkaji, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that during the COVID pandemic, crores of people have lost jobs across the country. Keeping in view the need for jobs in Delhi, the government has started these centres in association with experts from Lighthouse Communities Foundation and Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

“Even after graduation, the youth struggle to get jobs. However, after pursuing skill-based courses here, the company itself will come and give jobs to the youth. The DSEU will go to the slums and give admission to the children there. This will be the first time in the history of the country when children will not go to the university to take admission, but the university itself will go and give admission to the children,” Mr. Sisoida said.

In the programme, emphasis will be given on developing life skills among students; career and life-related guidance will be given to them through foundation courses based on self-transformation, and opportunities for industry exposure will also be given.

The DSEU Lighthouse at Kalkaji comprises four training rooms, a counseling room, a videoconferencing room, one self-learning space, and a fully equipped tech hub with Wi-Fi connection and laptops. Every year, over 600 youth from low-income communities around the vicinity of Kalkaji will be equipped with life skills and technical training and have access to livelihood opportunities, the government added.