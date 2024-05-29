Delhi govt imposes fine of ₹2,000 for water wastage

The Delhi government on Wednesday directed the DJB to impose a fine of ₹2,000 for water wastage.

The move comes amid an "acute shortage" of water faced by Delhi with Water Minister Atishi accusing Haryana of not releasing Delhi's share of water from the Yamuna River.

The fine will be imposed for using hoses to wash cars, overflowing water tanks and use of domestic water for construction and commercial purposes, Atishi said.

The Minister directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO to immediately deploy 200 teams across the city to implement the measures to check water wastage.

These teams will be deployed from 8 a.m. on May 30 and impose fines on anyone found wasting water. The teams will also disconnect any illegal water connections on construction sites or commercial establishments.

