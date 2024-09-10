Delhi govt. imposes ban on firecrackers till January 1  

The Delhi government on Monday banned the production, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1 to control air pollution in the winter season.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the BJP expressed apprehensions about the success of the measure, saying it was rejected by people last year too, and the government should instead promote ‘green crackers’.

Farm fires in neighbouring States, construction activities, vehicular pollution and meteorological factors have been blamed for a dip in the city’s air quality every winter in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ban on firecrackers was also imposed last year ahead of Deepavali, but it remained largely ineffective due to lack of proper implementation.

The fresh prohibition has come days after Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said his government will soon roll out a 21-point Winter Action Plan to tackle air pollution.

It includes exploring the possibility of inducing artificial rain to settle pollutants.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Go for green Deepavali’

Mr. Rai told reporters that this year, the ban on firecrackers will be strictly implemented across the Capital with the help of the city police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and Revenue Department.

“Like last year, this time also a complete ban is being imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers so that people can be saved from pollution. There will also be a complete ban on online delivery of any kind of firecrackers,” he added.

The Minister said the restrictions are being clamped early so that traders do not end up purchasing firecrackers for sale on Deepavali.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Delhi government does not want traders and dealers to suffer any kind of financial losses,” he said.

“In the coming days, various campaigns will be run according to the Winter Action Plan. We appeal to people to cooperate with the government,” he said.

The Minister said everyone would have to work together to control pollution in Delhi. “We want to tell Delhiites to celebrate Deepavali by lighting diyas and distributing sweets,” Mr. Rai added.

‘Mere eyewash’

Reacting to it, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva termed the measure an “eyewash” while stressing that the problem stems from the burning of crop residue by farmers in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-ruled Punjab.

“The main reasons behind the increase in pollution levels in winter months are construction activities and stubble burning. Till date, the Arvind Kejriwal government has not spoken a word on whether it has taken up the issue of farm fires with the Punjab government,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.