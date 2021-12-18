Delhi Govt. imposes ₹1 crore fine on NBCC for construction ban violation

New Delhi

18 December 2021 01:48 IST

The Delhi Government on Friday said that it had imposed a fine of ₹1 crore on NBCC for continuing construction work, despite the ban, at its site in Netaji Nagar and had issued directions to immediately seal the site.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said NBCC was caught trying to covertly go on with construction activities in pitch-black darkness at its Netaji Nagar site where it was fined ₹5 lakh on December 3.

“The agency was found repeatedly violating the ban, and hence, a fine of ₹1 crore was imposed on it. In light of these covert activities, 11 night patrol squads have been set up by the Government to keep a close watch on construction and demolition works,” Mr. Rai said.

He said that the Government had received proposals from agencies for lifting the construction ban, which were forwarded to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). “Until the CAQM takes a decision, all violations will invite strict and immediate action. The ban on construction and trucks entering Delhi, barring essential services, will continue until further notice,” the Minister said.