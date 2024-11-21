 />
Delhi govt. implements work-from-home policy amid severe pollution

Depts. providing essential services to continue to operate at full strength; CAQM makes it binding on Haryana, U.P. to shut schools for students of up to Classes 9 and 11 in districts adjoining the city

Published - November 21, 2024 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Smog cover hung heavy over the national capital on Wednesday even as the air quality improved marginally.

Smog cover hung heavy over the national capital on Wednesday even as the air quality improved marginally. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

As toxic air continues to choke the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday ordered its offices — except those providing essential services — to operate at half their strength.

The government order also applies to offices of the Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

However, hospitals and departments dealing with power, water, sanitation, transport and other essential services will continue to operate at full capacity.

Though Environment Minister Rai said the private sector will “also have to follow the directions”, there was little clarity over the statement as the government did not come up with an order in this regard till the time going to press.

“We have also issued them [private offices] an advisory to follow staggered office timings and use shuttle buses for employees,” Mr. Rai told reporters.

The Delhi government order came three days after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Adjoining Areas invoked its most stringent curbs under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The CAQM had left the implementation of the work-from-home policy to the discretion of the NCR States.

On Wednesday, the Central panel made it mandatory for schools to transition to the online mode of teaching for up to Classes 9 and 11 in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar as part of the restrictions under GRAP’s Stage-III and IV. For the rest of the NCR districts, the State governments can still take a call on discontinuing physical classes.

Slight relief

Meanwhile, the Capital’s air quality improved slightly on Wednesday after staying in the ‘severe plus’ zone for two consecutive days.

The city’s overall 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading was 419 (‘severe’) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, improving from 460 (‘severe plus’) a day earlier, according to the daily bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board. The air quality is unlikely to change on Thursday but improve to the ‘very poor’ category by Friday.

The AQI is a measurement of air pollution on a scale of 0-500. An AQI reading between 301 and 400 is considered ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’, and 451 and 500 ‘severe plus’.

The contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring States to PM2.5 — particulate matter that is 2.5 microns or less in diameter — was recorded at 19.82% on Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences data.

Mr. Rai slammed BJP-ruled Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh for “failing to take adequate measures” to tackle alarming pollution levels. “The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should fulfil their responsibilities and actively work towards addressing the pollution crisis in north India,” he added.

Published - November 21, 2024 01:14 am IST

